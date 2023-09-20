Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.