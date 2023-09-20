Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 400 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

