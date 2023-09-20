QP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.