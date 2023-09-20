Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $294,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.39. The stock had a trading volume of 104,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,437. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

