Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,871 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,295. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $439.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.