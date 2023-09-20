Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,203 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $70,112,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $45.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,109,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698,602. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

