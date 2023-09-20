Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

