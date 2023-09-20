Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

