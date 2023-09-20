Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $545,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

