TCP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301,881. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average is $182.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

