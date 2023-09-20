Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,871,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,092,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.39. 40,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

