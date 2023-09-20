Randolph Co Inc Sells 111 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.