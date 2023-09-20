Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $851,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

