Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

BAC opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.