Marks Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marks Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

