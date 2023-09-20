iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TCP Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.10. 304,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

