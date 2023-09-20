iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.10. 304,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,926. The stock has a market cap of $346.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.