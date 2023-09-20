Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,594 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.