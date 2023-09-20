NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

