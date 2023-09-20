Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

