Randolph Co Inc Has $34.46 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 4.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.07.

CTAS stock opened at $515.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $524.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

