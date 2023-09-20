Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,499 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,353 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,635. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $542.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.57. The company has a market cap of $247.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.15.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

