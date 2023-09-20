Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,092,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VBR traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,144. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

