Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5,077.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

