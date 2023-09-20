Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.67. 82,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

