Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.80. 107,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

