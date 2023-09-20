Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Cut by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.06. The firm has a market cap of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.