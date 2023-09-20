Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 75,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

