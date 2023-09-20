Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 75,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.02. The firm has a market cap of $439.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

