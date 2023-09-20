Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 649 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $317.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.07. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

