Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $552.62 and its 200-day moving average is $521.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

