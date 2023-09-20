Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

