IAM Advisory LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 32,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.