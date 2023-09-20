NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 283 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

