NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE COP opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

