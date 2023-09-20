RDA Financial Network Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,777,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,077,000 after buying an additional 79,364 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

