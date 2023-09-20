Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.45. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

