Randolph Co Inc Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,000. International Business Machines comprises about 2.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

