Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

