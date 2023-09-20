Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $35,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.