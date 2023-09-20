RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,922,000 after buying an additional 127,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.36. 262,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,491. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

