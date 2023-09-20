Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

