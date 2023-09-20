2,426 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.