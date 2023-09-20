Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

GD stock opened at $222.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.