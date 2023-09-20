Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USB opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

