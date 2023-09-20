Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 208 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce stock opened at $215.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $366,013.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $366,013.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,071 shares of company stock valued at $143,917,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

