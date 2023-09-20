Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $204,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,934,550 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

