Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.17. 188,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

