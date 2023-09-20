Platt Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 17.6% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average is $182.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

