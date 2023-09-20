Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 151.4% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.12 and a 200-day moving average of $411.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.